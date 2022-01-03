Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady Is Captured on Video
When much of the NFL turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to re-sign him with the Buccaneers.
Those chances are likely to be gone after Brown stormed off the field in the middle of the game.
AB, on the other hand, appeared to be fine in their on-field interaction on the drive before Brown’s frustrations boiled over.
Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady
Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady
This seemed to be his last interaction with Brady right before the drive that resulted in him leaving… Everything seemed fairly calm pic.twitter.com/i1NlwZ8kYv
— Reuben (@ReubenAColon) January 3, 2022
Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game
I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy
who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022