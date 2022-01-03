Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady Is Captured on Video

When much of the NFL turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to re-sign him with the Buccaneers.

Those chances are likely to be gone after Brown stormed off the field in the middle of the game.

AB, on the other hand, appeared to be fine in their on-field interaction on the drive before Brown’s frustrations boiled over.

This seemed to be his last interaction with Brady right before the drive that resulted in him leaving… Everything seemed fairly calm pic.twitter.com/i1NlwZ8kYv — Reuben (@ReubenAColon) January 3, 2022