Antonio Brown’s former teammate makes a prognosis about his future.

Antonio Brown’s former Pittsburgh Steeler teammate believes he’s retired from the league.

Ryan Clark, who appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, believes Brown has played his final NFL snap.

“If you have an elite level competitive trait, the NFL will find a way to forgive you,” Clark said.

“Antonio Brow’s talent was undeniable.

The fact that he worked as hard as anyone, competed as hard as anyone, and gave you the best chance to win when it came time to be on the grass.

Antonio Brown has lost that opportunity as a result of this decision.

No matter what, Antonio Brown will no longer compete.

No one wants to be around you when you’re doing this.”

Antonio Brown’s Ex-Teammate Makes Prediction For His Future

Antonio Brown’s Ex-Teammate Makes Prediction For His Future