Antonio Brown’s Future Is Predicted By A PGA Tour Pro

After today’s antics, Antonio Brown’s NFL future appears to be bleak.

While it appears unlikely that Brown will return to the NFL in 2022, one PGA pro believes we haven’t seen the last of the now-former Buccaneers wide receiver.

Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner, predicted on Twitter that Antonio Brown will face one of the Paul brothers before the year is out.

Jake Paul recently knocked out Tyron Woodley, while Logan Paul has not fought since his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2019.

“Hot take: Before the year is out, AB will fight a Paul brother,” Koepka predicted.

It seems like a risk that a lot of people would take.

In just two hours, Koepka’s tweet received more than 80,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

And it’s not like Antonio Brown and the Paul brothers haven’t worked together before.

