Antonio Brown’s girlfriend or boyfriend?

What is Antonio Brown’s current relationship status?

ANTONIO Brown is a well-known NFL player who has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown’s fans might be wondering who he sees when he isn’t on the field.

Cydney Moreau is said to be dating Brown.

Cydney is an Instagram influencer and professional model.

She’s a “Former D! track athlete” and an Ambassador for Time and Tonic, a jewelry and watch company, according to her Instagram bio.

Despite reports that she is Antonio’s girlfriend, she does not appear to have posted any photos with him.

On the platform, Moreau has over 1.2 million followers.

After a disagreement with Brown over a (dollar)10,000 bill, she allegedly asked their personal chef for the fake Covid vaccine cards, which he then revealed to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, claim that there are no discrepancies on NFL star Brown’s vaccine card.

Sean Burstyn, Brown’s lawyer, emphasized that Brown had been vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown understands the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone who is advised to get the vaccine,” he said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Coronavirus struck close to home when he was forced to withdraw from a game.”

He’s fit, vaccinated, and ready for another Super Bowl victory.”

Her personal life is shrouded in mystery.

When Cydney and Antonio started dating, it’s unclear.

He had five children with Chelsie Kyriss before dating Cydney.

She pleaded with the star to seek professional help in January 2020.

“I’ve watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” she said.

In 2017, he dated Instagram model Jena Frumes for a short period of time.

