Antonio Brown’s Injuries Are Disturbing, According to Adam Schefter

Antonio Brown’s Injury News Is Disappointing, Says Adam Schefter

When Antonio Brown injured his ankle in Week 6, it was expected that he would be out for six weeks.

The All-Pro wideout’s recovery is taking longer than expected, which is unfortunate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown was not at practice this afternoon for the Buccaneers, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic earlier this Wednesday.

Brown isn’t ready to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as evidenced by that.

Brown isn’t just going to sit out this weekend’s game against the Falcons, as it turns out.

The Buccaneers will be without Brown for the next two games, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, “Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least the next two weeks against Atlanta and against Buffalo due to a sprained ankle he suffered in Week 6 against Philadelphia.”

