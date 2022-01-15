Antonio Brown’s Message To Tom Brady Is Reacted To Across The NFL

Antonio Brown’s Message To Tom Brady Is Reacted To Throughout The NFL

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was in the news early Saturday morning.

Brown sent his former quarterback a message just two weeks after storming off the field.

Despite last week’s comments to the contrary, the talented wide receiver stated that Tom Brady is “his guy.”

“Listen, Tom is one of my favorite people.

That’s the guy I’m talking about.

Don’t get it mixed up.

Brown told TMZ Sports that “a lot of words were taken out of substance.”

“Don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady; he was one of my true friends in the face of adversity who was there for me.”

Brown said about Brady just a week ago:

Fans questioned Brown’s most recent comments, in which he claimed Brady is his friend just days after calling him out.

“Says the guy who was trashing him just a week ago?” one fan inquired.

“Brady can’t do s–t by himself,” Brown declared. “But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

