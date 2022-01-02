Antonio Brown’s net worth is unknown.

Antonio Brown’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

As a member of the 2011 Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl-winning team, wide receiver Antonio Brown became a household name.

The Steelers, led by Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Wallace, and Mike Wallace, were defeated by the Green Bay Packers by a touchdown.

Brown, 33, is a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League.

Brown was born and raised in Miami, where he attended Miami Norland High School and Central Michigan University.

Brown was an All-American punt returner in college, earning All-American honors in 2008 and 2009.

The Steelers selected him with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft in 2011.

From 2010 to 2018, Brown had more receptions than any other player in the league.

Brown bounced around the league after his time with the Steelers ended in 2018, signing with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Buccaneers.

He signed with the Bucs after spending the rest of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 as a free agent, reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady and helping them win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown’s estimated net worth is (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the outlet, Brown’s NFL contracts have netted him (dollar)71 million.

Brown signed a four-year (dollar)68 million deal with the Steelers in 2017, with an average annual salary of (dollar)17 million.

He became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history as a result of his new contract.

Antonio Brown walked off the field in the middle of a game between the Buccaneers and the Jets on January 2, 2022.

Antonio stripped off all of his upper body clothing near the end of the third quarter, walking off the field bare-chested.

The Buccaneers won the game 28-24.

After he left the game, Antonio did not return.

Brown abruptly exited the game, and it’s unclear why.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians, on the other hand, addressed the situation quickly following the game in a press conference.

“[Brown] isn’t a Buc anymore.”

“All right, that’s it,” Arians said.

Following the game, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a statement.

He admitted, “That’s obviously a difficult situation.”

He went on to say, “We all love him and care deeply about him.”

“I believe that everyone should have compassion and empathy for some very difficult situations.”

Brown was reportedly kicked out of Buccaneers practice on August 19, 2021, after allegedly punching Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a one-on-one drill.

Brown is said to have ripped Jackson’s helmet off and was ejected from the game as a result.

Brown reportedly complained to CBS Sports that he was being held captive by Jackson…

