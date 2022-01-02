Antonio Brown’s Sideline Report On FOX Is Outrageous

The fallout from the MetLife Stadium brawl with Antonio Brown has resulted in some fascinating reports.

Brown tore his pads and shirt off and danced in the endzone before leaving the field, as you’ve probably heard by now.

According to one report, the situation could have gotten even worse.

According to FOX, stadium security initially mistook Brown for a fan who had walked onto the field.

Before they realized who it was, they were apparently about to tackle Brown.

It’s difficult to imagine the chaos that would have ensued at MetLife Stadium if stadium security had pursued Brown.

Or if he was even tackled.

Brown, with his elusiveness, could have probably gotten away with it.

One fan responded, “Let’s be honest, AB would’ve made em miss.”

Another fan speculated, “Imagine if they tackled him and he started swinging lmfaooo.”

A third person wrote, “We were seconds away from seeing the greatest clip of all time.”

FOX’s Sideline Report Of Antonio Brown Is Pretty Wild

