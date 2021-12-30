Antonio Conte admits that he is unsure about Tanguy Ndombele’s future at Tottenham, but insists that Harry Winks will stay.

Antonio Conte admits he’s not sure about Tanguy Ndombele’s future at Tottenham, but insists Harry Winks will stay.

HARRY WINKS’ career with the Spurs appears to be on the mend.

The midfielder, who appeared to be on his way out under Nuno Espirito Santo, has been dubbed Mr Reliable by new manager Antonio Conte, who has stated that the rejuvenated star will now stay in N17.

The Spurs president, however, was less enthusiastic when it came to Tanguy Ndombele.

When asked what role he sees the Frenchman playing in his squad, Conte responded bluntly at his press conference: “He is a midfielder.”

I believe he’s a midfielder.”

It was yet another setback for Ndombele, who has seen little action since Conte took over nearly two months ago.

Winks’ example could be useful to him.

In recent games, the homegrown academy product has established himself as one of Tottenham’s most important players.

Conte said, “Winksy is in great shape.”

And Winks has proven to be a reliable performer in the past.

As a result, Winksy will remain here.

“I look for players who can be counted on and who are reliable, and Winksy has proven that he is.”

Conte made it clear that he does not trust Ndombele in his comments.

The former Lyon player, according to the Italian, needs to learn how to work as part of a team.

When asked if Ndombele was working on it, Conte said, “I pay the same attention to all of my players.”

I pay close attention to each and every player during every session.

“My focus is on the entire squad, not just the 12 or 13 or 14 players.”

Then there are those who have a good understanding of the situation, while others need more time or struggle.”

For Tottenham’s match against Watford on Saturday, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Steven Bergwijn are all injured.

However, striker Harry Kane will lead the line once more as he looks for his fourth Premier League goal in as many games.

“Harry is in good form,” Conte said, “and you can see that he’s playing very well.”

If he’s available, he’ll play against Watford.

“We also have time to recover, rest, train, and be ready to face Watford because we had three to four days off following our last game against Southampton.”

Hugo Lloris, whose contract at the club expires in the summer, will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club when the transfer window reopens this weekend.

