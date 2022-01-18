Antonio Conte criticizes the Premier League’s ‘abnormal’ decision to postpone the Arsenal-Tottenham match due to injuries.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte criticizes Premier League’s ‘abnormal’ decision to postpone the match due to injuries.

Conte comments on the controversial Covid rules, saying, “This is the first time in my life that a league has postponed a game for injuries.”

Antonio Conte has slammed the Premier League for canceling Tottenham’s match against Arsenal due to injuries.

Due to a “combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries, and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations” in Arsenal’s squad, the league “regrettably agreed to postpone” the match.

Tottenham responded with a strong statement, saying they were “extremely surprised” that Arsenal’s application had been approved, and that the “unintended consequences of this [postponement]rule” are now becoming apparent.

Conte admitted that this is the first time in his career that he has seen matches postponed due to injury ahead of Tottenham’s rescheduled match against Leicester on Wednesday night.

“If the Premier League decides to postpone games due to injuries, it means they may have to try to create a better schedule in order to reduce games,” he said.

“However, I repeat that this is the first time in my life that a league has postponed a game due to injuries.”

This is both peculiar and unexpected.

“Covid is a huge problem for us to solve.”

However, you can only decide to postpone [fixtures]based on this situation.

Otherwise, no.”

The Premier League reaffirmed its existing postponement rules over the weekend, saying they are “designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff.”

Conte, on the other hand, accused the league of making “excuses,” claiming that the league’s crowded fixture schedule demonstrates that player welfare is rarely considered.

“It’s strange for me to hear about the players’ well-being,” he admitted.

“It’s strange because if you have to think about the players’ welfare, you have to play fewer games and not play games every two or three days.”

“Otherwise, why do you bring up the players’ well-being? It’s just an excuse.”

To give the players a break, you defend them.

But you can’t talk about the players’ welfare if all you want is for them to play.”

The competition’s integrity has been questioned by clubs from both ends of the spectrum.

