Antonio Conte has pleaded with Tottenham to sign a new striker during the current transfer window so that Harry Kane can get some much-needed rest.

Last week, the Italian met with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici to talk about transfer targets.

Conte has admitted that if the North Londoners are to regain their top-four status, he will have to overhaul their squad.

And he’s dead set on solving the club’s age-old problem of failing to sign a centre forward to complement or rival Kane.

“I believe that, especially in this league, because the level is so high and you have to play so many games, you need 20 players if you want to have ambition, be competitive, and fight for something important,” Conte said.

Every role has two players.

“It’s undoubtedly difficult for a coach to decide whether or not to keep Harry on the bench.

“But, at the same time, when you play like we did in the last period – six games in 17 days – every coach needs to be able to rotate and not drop the level as much.”

“If you don’t want the best, it’s difficult for the coach to make rotations.”

However, you must understand that if you want to be competitive, you will require a couple of players for each role.

“And in every role, the gap between the player who usually plays and the other player must be kept to a minimum.

“This is a problem that affects all teams.”

