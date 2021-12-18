Antonio Conte was forced to prepare for Liverpool with DUMMIES instead of players after Tottenham’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Antonio Conte was forced to prepare for Liverpool with DUMMIES rather than players after Tottenham’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose team faces Liverpool tomorrow, ejected the mannequins because they hampered his attempts to change tactics.

The Italian had games against Rennes and Brighton postponed before Leicester canceled their home game against them on Thursday.

“To try something tactically, if you want to play a formation, you need 20 players,” Conte explained.

“I had to stop because I had to train with mannequins.

“It wasn’t an easy task.”

That isn’t the case.

We are now having full training sessions, but dealing with this situation and training the players has not been easy.

“Having 12 players was a challenge.”

Only two Spurs players remain out with Covid, but the team will be lacking in match sharpness tomorrow.

“We didn’t have a training session for three days in the last two weeks, and then we had a session with only ten or twelve players,” Conte said.

Covid was also on the Under-23s.”

When asked if he wanted the Liverpool game to go ahead, Spurs manager ducked the question.

“We’re ready to do and follow whatever the Premier League decides,” he said.

There are rules that we must follow and respect.

“Without a doubt, the situation is not easy for all of the teams.

We’re all set to go.

It was the same against Leicester, Rennes, and in every game.”

“Honestly, this is a personal matter,” he said when asked if players should be vaccinated.

“I’ve been vaccinated; I’d prefer if others did as well, but each individual must make the best decision for himself.”

Conte intends to meet with the club in the near future to discuss January transfer targets.

Spurs are expected to make some moves, with fringe players leaving and reinforcements arriving.

Certainly, we’ll try to have a meeting in the coming days to talk about the situation and see if there’s a way to improve the squad.

The recent outbreak of Covid has caused a pause in discussions with Fabio Paratici, managing director of football.

“We’re not thinking about the transfer window right now,” Conte said, “because we’ve had many, many problems to face and try to solve.”

“Right now, I’m assessing the entire team.”

