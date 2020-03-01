Antonio Felix Da Costa wins Marrakesh E-Prix to go top in Formula E standings 

Antonio Felix Da Costa won an exciting Marrakesh E-Prix to go top in the Formula E championship’s standings. The Portuguese driver is the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season.

Da Costa, who drives for DS Techeetah, had finished second in the previous two races of the season in Chile and Mexico but led from pole here to claim victory by the third-biggest winning margin in the sport’s history – 11.43 seconds.

Most of the drama happened behind him, however. A sensational battle for the other podium places saw German driver Maximilian Gunther overtake Da Costa’s team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne moments before the final corner to claim second place.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Mitch Evans, who had led the championship coming into this race, started at the back of the grid but climbed an astonishing 18 places to finish sixth.

The 25-year-old Jaguar driver failed to register a lap time in qualifying, as he didn’t cross the line at the end of his warm-up lap quickly enough. Evans said he was ‘furious’ after qualifying but recovered from the setback to storm through the field and claim eight points.

Britain’s Sam Bird, who had never finished off the podium in three previous races in Marrakesh, came 10th and earned a point after starting 14th on the grid. Despite claiming five places from the grid, the experienced Bird was hugely disappointed and partly blamed other cars that ‘will do anything not to let you pass’.

The 33-year-old said: ‘They just expend all their energy not letting you pass. It wrecks their race and it wrecks your race – it’s a waste of time. I caught a car that clearly wanted to be a mobile chicane. I had a puncture for the last six laps. It’s a point – it’s not what you want and it isn’t ideal.’

The lack of points will be extra frustrating for the Envision Virgin Racing driver as he told Sportsmail before the race that he was ‘confident of scoring decent points in Marrakesh and taking his pace from previous races into the weekend.’

Bird, who won the first race of the year in Saudi Arabia and has driven in every Formula E season since its inception in 2014, sits 10th in the drivers’ standings – 38 points off leader Da Costa.

The next Formula E race is in Rome on April 4, with the Chinese race that was scheduled for March 21 cancelled due to Coronavirus.