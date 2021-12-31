Antonio Gibson, the Washington Redskins’ running back, has a big decision to make.
This Sunday, the Washington Football Team will be without two of their top offensive players.
Antonio Gibson, the running back, and Ereck Flowers, the left guard, have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list and will miss the remainder of the season.
Washington Makes Major Decision On RB Antonio Gibson
The Washington Football Team placed RB Antonio Gibson and LG Ereck Flowers on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
