Antonio Gibson’s Official Status Is Updated By WFT

The Washington Redskins are playing the Dallas Cowboys tonight in a must-win game to avoid being eliminated from the playoffs.

Will they be able to keep starting running back Antonio Gibson despite the positive tests that have plagued the roster in recent weeks?

The Washington Football Team announced their inactives list prior to tonight’s game.

Gibson was not on it, which was fortunate for Washington.

After missing the previous week’s practices due to a toe injury, he is now officially active for the game.

Curtis Samuel, the starting wide receiver, was placed on the inactives list.

This season, Samuel has only played in five games.

Gibson has 862 rushing yards, 1,122 rushing yards from scrimmage, and eight touchdowns to lead the Washington Football Team.

This season, he has rushed for more than half of the team’s yards.

Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

He was a big part of Washington’s NFC East title that year.

