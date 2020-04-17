Anyone infected with the coronavirus is a silent spreader for at least a while

<img class = “caas-img has preview” alt = “Medical workers check the temperature of a patient in a military hospital in Rabat, Morocco. Researchers say people infected with the new corona virus spread it for more than two days may appear first before their own symptoms appear. (Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images) “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pQ9NwE1WTblA2Xu2ojlIfA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ1NS43MzIxNDI4NTcxNtI4Mw2973t3a03d3d3fd3dddddddddddb “https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pQ9NwE1WTblA2Xu2ojlIfA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ1NS43MzIxNDI4NTcxNDI4Mw_/zent28778532773857297273147d2f7fdcfddddddddddddd7 Medical workers check the temperature of a patient in a military hospital in Rabat, Morocco. Researchers say that people who are infected with the new corona virus can spread it more than two days before their own symptoms appear for the first time. (Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)

If the new corona virus has ever made you its host, you are almost certainly guilty of silent distribution.

Scientists in China have shed new light on how quickly the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads invisibly from person to person – a form of “cryptic” transmission that can turn a manageable outbreak into an out of control epidemic.

Scientists found that people infected with the new corona virus almost certainly leave it there for almost 2½ days before their first signs of illness appear. In fact, an infected person’s infection reaches its peak about 18 hours before they feel the first flush of fever, notice the first hint of body pain, or experience their first coughing fit.

In short, an infected person can walk around and feel good for longer than two full days while spitting viruses in the air, placing them on door handles and handrails, and sowing the seeds for future infections.

This is not the dreaded “asymptomatic spread” phenomenon – the hidden infectivity of people who have no idea that they are spreading the coronavirus because their symptoms are mild or absent.

It turns out to be the far more common case of “presymptomatic spread”. Within a few days, the misery of the spreader will telegraph everyone around her that she has been exposed to the corona virus. But by then it’s too late for those who have already crossed their path.

The results, published in Nature magazine on Wednesday, pose a new challenge as much of the world is considering returning to pre-pandemic life with children in schools, shopper buyers, and office workers.

By the time COVID-19 patients were most likely to spread the coronavirus to others, fever screening thermometers at the staff entrances and symptom questionnaires for restaurant guests would do nothing to track them down. They feel good enough to go for a run, shop for groceries and go for a walk with their dog. And if they don’t wear masks, they could snort viruses towards you.

The World Health Organization coordinator for health emergencies, Maria Van Kerkhove, recently estimated that 75% of asymptomatic people who tested positive for coronavirus infection will eventually become ill.

This number is not far from a nursing home record in King County, Washington. In late February, researchers from the disease control and prevention center and the Washington State Public Health Laboratory came to the long-term care facility and found 13 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms. When the researchers returned a week later, 10 of these 13 residents – or 77% – had COVID-19.

The movements of these 10 presymptomatic residents “may have contributed to an infection rate” that quickly reached about 30% of residents, the researchers wrote in the CDC’s weekly report on morbidity and mortality.

In the nature study, Chinese scientists recruited 94 people who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With a cheek swab, they regularly measured each person’s viral load for up to 21 days – a measure of how aggressively the virus had replicated in their cells.

The swabs indicated that the viral load tended to be highest shortly after the onset of symptoms and then gradually decreased until about the 21st day when the virus was no longer detectable.

The researchers then collected data on 77 cases in which a patient was very likely to transmit the virus to another person. Based on previous studies, they assumed that the delay between exposure and the first signs of illness was just over five days.

When putting it all together, they estimated that those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be highly contagious in the two to three days when the first signs of disease appeared and that their ability to spread the virus was within quickly decreased from seven days.

In addition, between 100 and 46 cases of coronavirus transmission between 46 and 55 cases could be attributed to a presymptomatic spreader.

This will certainly complicate the work of public health officials when daily life returns to normal. When officials allow stores and jobs to reopen, they have to do more than ask a person how they feel “to capture potential broadcasting events,” the study authors wrote.

The new findings underscore the importance of corona virus tests that are reliable, widely available, and deliver rapid results in a reopening economy. If new outbreaks are to be averted, coronavirus testing must identify at least some infected people while they are still feeling good. They are informed of their infection status and could be encouraged or encouraged to stay home from work and social gatherings.

In addition to reducing silent spread, faster and more routine tests ultimately help patients themselves. It is generally believed that antiviral drugs and many other drugs that are being studied as COVID-19 treatments work best when started early in the infection will. By identifying an infected person who is presymptomatic, treatment could begin at a point where it could shorten the course of the disease and reduce its severity.

However, providing tests for people who show no signs of disease would greatly expand current practice. In a country of nearly 330 million people, only 3.3 million tests have been conducted, and states and counties continue to complain that tests are unavailable, are slow to deliver results, and are unreliable.

“The only way to know who is sick and pull them away from the uninfected is by testing,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard University. “This is literally Disease Outbreak 101.”

Jha estimated that the US should be able to do at least 500,000 tests a day before the current rules on social distance could be relaxed. This would be more than three times the current level. This emerges from data from the COVID tracking project, which has collected test data from state to state.

The Times employee, Noam N. Levey, contributed to this report.