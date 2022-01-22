‘Anything can happen,’ according to Amir Khan, who warned Floyd Mayweather that Money Kicks will go ‘all guns blazing’ in the exhibition.

AMIR KHAN has warned Floyd Mayweather that YouTuber Money Kicks’ boxing exhibition will be ‘all guns blazing.’

On February 20, Mayweather will face Dubai-based vlogger Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – in the final stages of negotiations.

Belhasa has only had ONE YEAR of experience and two celebrity boxing matches prior to the exhibition against the self-proclaimed ‘Best Ever.’

However, Khan, a 35-year-old friend of Money Kicks’ billionaire construction mogul father, has expressed his support for the 20-year-old underdog.

“I know Money Kicks really well,” he told Pro Boxing Fans.

“It’s funny because I was talking to him about possibly doing an exhibition fight one day, and then I find out he’s doing the Mayweather fight.”

“I mean, Money Kicks is a nice kid who is respectful of others.

I’m familiar with his father, Saif Belhasa, and he’s a very nice man.

“They’re a lovely family with lovely people, and this is a huge opportunity for Money Kicks.”

“Rashed is going to go in there and give it his all.”

Look, he’s up against a multi-time world champion, one of the best ever.

“So for him, sharing the ring with one of the best out there, and also sharing the ring at the top of the Burj Al Arab, it’s going to be incredible, [the]helipad on there is going to be massive,” she says.

“So best of luck to him, and congratulations.”

For someone who hasn’t had many fights as a boxer, it takes a lot of guts.

“Money Kicks will charge in with all guns blazing.”

Boxing is an unpredictable sport in which anything can happen.

“I don’t think it’ll happen, but you never know, and I wish Money Kicks the best of luck because he’s a really nice guy and a friend of mine.”

The eight-round shock showdown will take place on top of the HELIPAD at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, which stands at 700 feet.

Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather has fought three exhibition bouts.

Mayweather, 44, retired from boxing after defeating former UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover bout.

He made his comeback in Tokyo by defeating Tenshin Nasukawa, a 23-year-old featherweight kickboxer, in one round.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than Mayweather, took him the distance over eight rounds.