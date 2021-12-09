Apart from PSG, Liverpool may have the easiest last 16 Champions League knockout draw of all the Premier League clubs if they avoid the big boys.

The Reds topped Group B after winning all six of their matches, and they look set to avoid all of Europe’s big boys in the next round, with the only ‘giants’ they can draw being Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Teams are not allowed to play clubs from their own country until the quarter-finals, according to Uefa rules.

They’re also unable to confront members of their own group.

This eliminates Atletico Madrid, who finished 11 points behind Liverpool in second place.

It also means that all-Premier League matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are off the table for the time being.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is in pot one with the other group winners, and can only be drawn against the runners-up.

As a result, they’ve been drawn in the last 16, where they’ll almost certainly be favorites to advance.

In Group A, PSG came in second to Man City.

And the Merseysiders could face either Villarreal or Atalanta, whichever qualifies after their match against Man Utd was postponed due to snow on Wednesday.

In Group C, Sporting finished second to Ajax of the Netherlands, while Inter finished fifth in Group D, five points behind Real Madrid.

In Group E, Benfica finished ten points behind Bayern Munich.

However, they pipped Barcelona to second place after they were relegated to the Europa League, with ‘p***** off Xavi’ blasting his flops.

After finishing second in Group G behind table-toppers Lille and third-placed Sevilla, RB Salzburg is the last team the Reds could face.

On Monday at 11 a.m. UK time, the draw will be held in Switzerland.

