Arch Manning is expecting some major visitors tonight, according to reports.

Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, has another year to decide on his college.

This week, one of the country’s heaviest hitters will send their big guns to see him.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will attend Manning’s basketball game tonight, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

Todd Monken, Matt Luke, and Buster Faulkner, among Smart’s top assistants, are expected to join him.

Arch Manning’s reported schools list includes the Bulldogs as one of five teams.

Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas are the other teams.

Smart’s employees are up against stiff competition.

During Kirby Smart’s tenure, Georgia has been a national champion and one of the top recruiting schools in the country.

Getting the Alabama monkey off their back in the national championship game will only help them.

