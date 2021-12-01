Today, Arch Manning is reportedly meeting with two college football programs.

It’s no surprise that teams are lining up to see Arch Manning, who is regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence.

Three college football programs are expected to pay Manning a visit this week, according to a new report from On3Sports.

On Wednesday afternoon, two of these programs will be held at Isidore Newman.

Jeff Lebby, the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, is on the lookout for the best quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

Jake Peetz, who worked as Ed Orgeron’s offensive coordinator at LSU, will also be involved.

On3Sports has more:

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and two other Longhorns assistant coaches are also expected to visit Manning this week, according to the report.

According to Hastings, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, and defensive passing game coordinator Terry Joseph will make the trip for the Longhorns.

Manning’s final game of the season took place over the weekend.

He threw for 49 yards on 6-of-17 passing and added 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Manning was candid when asked what he needs to work on.

“Just try to improve everywhere during the offseason,” Manning said after the game, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

I’m working on improving my decision-making skills.

So it’ll be a good offseason, and I’m excited to return.”

What will Manning’s final destination be?

Arch Manning is scheduled to meet with two college football programs today.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https