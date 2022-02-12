Arch Manning Is Supposed To Pick One Of These Two Teams, According To A Report: Football Fans React

Arch Manning Is Supposed To Choose One Of These Two Teams, According To A Report: Football Fans React

As he enters his senior year, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning’s recruitment is heating up.

The number one position is occupied by

Last week, one recruit from the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from contention.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas are said to be his final four choices.

Heisman voter Brent Beaird said this week, “I think the two places he would go are Texas or Alabama.”

“I’m not sure if people know this or if they’ve told him, but David Cutcliffe is a close friend of the Mannings.”

“Cutcliffe was rumored to be going to as an analyst, according to reports.

Now, don’t tell me you want him to go to Texas as an analyst right now.

He’s a great quarterbacks coach and a great football coach, but his decision to go to Texas would have a lot to do with that.”

It didn’t take long for fans on social media to react to the latest Arch Manning news.

Fans of Georgia are hoping the rumors are false.

One fan pleaded with a Georgia insider, “Gonna need you to explain how this is wrong haha.”

Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of These 2 Teams: Football Fans React

Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of These 2 Teams: Football Fans React

@DawgOutWest gonna need you to explain how this is wrong haha. — CRG (@crg228) February 12, 2022