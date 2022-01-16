Arch Manning Is Supposedly Concentrating His Attention On Five Schools

Arch Manning is rumored to be concentrating his efforts on five schools.

Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, is the nation’s top college football recruit.

Nearly every major program has offered a scholarship to the five-star quarterback.

The product of the class of 2023 has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he may be nearing a decision.

According to an On3 report, Manning is currently focusing on five major schools:

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

“Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Clemson.” @InsideTexas has the latest on Arch Manning’s recruitment, including one school working hard to get him on campus for its junior day. (On3+) https://t.co/AEGfl2J3eN — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 11, 2022