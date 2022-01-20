Arch Manning’s coach has provided an update on the quarterback’s decision.

Arch Manning’s coach has a revealing update on the quarterback’s decision.

The football world has been waiting with baited breath for even a hint about Arch Manning’s college recruitment for the better part of a year.

Football fans will have to wait a little longer, based on recent comments from his high school head coach, to find out where the young quarterback plans to play college ball.

Nelson Stewart, the head coach of Isidore Newman, revealed earlier this week that Manning is not in any hurry to commit.

While there has been speculation that the high school junior will make his decision this spring, his coach believes it will be made in the fall.

“The thought was maybe a commitment this spring,” Stewart told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. “But now, it might be more into the fall.”

“This spring, he’ll go on trips, spend time with coaches, and see how he feels,” says the coach.

