Arda Turan has been chastised for her physique after five months out, but the ex-Barcelona player responds by blaming the camera’s ‘angle.’

Turan is currently playing for Galatasaray in Turkey, where he was born.

After a five-month layoff, the 34-year-old made his comeback against Giresunspor.

Turan’s fitness and an ankle injury plagued him at the start of the season.

However, the playmaker was unable to prevent Galatasaray from losing 1-0 at home.

Turan appears to be carrying a little more weight than usual in a photo taken upon his return.

Some fans claimed he ‘enjoyed himself too much’ during his vacation, which Turan refutes.

The photo, according to Turan, was taken at an ‘angle.’

And he insists that he always gives his all for Galatasaray, claiming that he has often endured pain in order to assist the team.

“Arda Turan recently returned from a five-month injury,” one soccer fan wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps he had a little too much fun.”

“Don’t Look Up @ArdaTuran,” another cruelly stated.