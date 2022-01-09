Arda Turan has been chastised for her physique following a five-month layoff, but the ex-Barcelona player responds by blaming the camera’s ‘angle.’

Arda Turan has been chastised for her physique after five months out, but the ex-Barcelona player responds by blaming the camera’s ‘angle.’

Arda Turan, the former Barcelona ace, has been chastised for his physique following a five-month layoff.

Turan is now playing for Galatasaray in Turkey, where he was born.

After a five-month layoff, the 34-year-old returned to football against Giresunspor.

Turan began the season with an ankle injury and a lack of fitness.

Galatasaray, however, were defeated 1-0 at home by the playmaker.

Turan appears to be carrying a little more weight than usual in a photo taken upon his return.

Turan rejects the notion that he ‘enjoyed himself too much’ during his time off.

The photo, according to Turan, was taken at an ‘angle.’

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

He also insists that he always gives his all for Galatasaray, claiming that he has often endured pain in order to assist the team.

“Arda Turan just returned from a five-month injury,” one football fan wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps he overindulged.”

“Don’t Look Up @ArdaTuran,” another cruelly said.