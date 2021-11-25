‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ – Lionel Messi is slammed by Van der Vaart, who claims the PSG star ‘REFUSED to work’ for Koeman.

Rafael van der Vaart, a former Tottenham midfielder, has continued his smear campaign against current players with a stunning attack on Lionel Messi.

Van der Vaart slammed Manchester United captain Harry Maguire earlier this week and has now slammed PSG star Neymar.

Van der Vaart, 38, has stated that he is ‘angry’ with Messi and that he is ‘ASHAMED’ of his low work rate.

“He goes for a walk now and then, and I think, ‘Aren’t you ashamed?'” he blasted on Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport.

“I’m starting to dislike Messi, which is a shame because a player like him will never be born again.”

“It all started with Ronald Koeman,” says the narrator.

It was a refusal to work, which is unacceptable for a player of Messi’s caliber.

“It’s a matter of will.”

You either want it or you don’t.

He’s had a bad game if he doesn’t score or provide an assist.

“Neymar is unique in that he sees more of the ball.

Likewise, Mbappe.

It doesn’t seem to fit Messi and Paris in any way.”

Despite claims that he did not work hard enough under Koeman, Messi scored 38 goals and added 14 assists in just 47 games during his final season at Barcelona.

Despite an injury-plagued start to life in Paris, Messi has four goals and an assist in just ten games for Les Parisiens.

Van der Vaart then went on to compare Messi to his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

“They’re completely different players, but Ronaldo is fighting,” he said.

He wants to push the team to new heights.”

This week, the Dutchman also went off on CR7’s United teammate Maguire.

On live television, he called the Red Devils’ manager “really s***.”

He isn’t the only TV pundit to have slammed Maguire in recent weeks.

United legend Roy Keane was accused of bullying the 28-year-old after criticizing his performance in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Maguire’s finger-to-the-ear celebration for England, which appeared to be a public message to his detractors, was also a source of irritation for Keane.

