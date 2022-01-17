Armando Broja is in talks with Chelsea about a permanent transfer, with Southampton desperate to keep the loanee striker.

SOUTHAMPTON are in talks with Chelsea about bringing Armando Broja to the club on a permanent basis.

Since joining the Saints on loan from Stamford Bridge in the summer, the 20-year-old striker has scored five Premier League goals.

Last week, the 20-year-old forward was the star of Southampton’s 4-1 victory over Brentford.

At the start of the season, Broja was loaned to the South Coast for a season.

He signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge after that.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has already stated publicly that he intends to make that move long-term.

Chelsea has yet to decide if the Albanian international will be part of their long-term plans.

Saints, on the other hand, are aware that if Broja becomes available this summer, clubs will pounce, and they are interested in the deal.

Broja previously spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland.

Last season, he scored five goals in 16 games in the Dutch top flight.

This season, the ace has ten goals in 24 games for club and country.

