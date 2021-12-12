Army vs. Navy Quote by Brad Nessler

This year’s Army-Navy game delivered, as it always does, with a closely contested matchup.

The Midshipmen defeated the Black Knights 17-13, securing the rivalry title for 2021.

Both programs have a reputation for running tight ships based on data analytics.

It was the same story today.

Booth announcer Brad Nessler highlighted this play style with a quote that is now going viral on social media during CBS’ broadcast of the game.

He explained, “There’s analytics, and then there’s Army-Navy.”

Brad Nessler’s Quote About Army vs. Navy Goes Viral

