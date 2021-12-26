Arnaut Danjuma, an ex-Bournemouth winger who has impressed at Villarreal, is being watched by Liverpool.

Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal may have to wait until next summer to join Liverpool.

After an impressive start to life in LaLiga, the Reds are said to be keeping an eye on the Netherlands international.

Danjuma only moved to Spain from Bournemouth in August this year, but the Premier League giants have already taken notice of him.

However, reports suggest that when the transfer window reopens in January, the 24-year-old will not be moved.

Instead, any agreement would have to wait until the very end of the season.

Last summer, the Nigerian-born winger left the Cherries for a fee of £21 million.

Liverpool had been following the player since his arrival in the United Kingdom and have maintained their interest despite his move abroad.

So far this season, Danjuma has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for Unai Emery’s team.

He scored twice against Atalanta in their last Champions League match to help his team qualify from Group F.

In September, he contributed an assist in a 2-1 loss at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, appears to be looking for a new winger in the near future.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Raphinha of Leeds United have also been linked with him.

