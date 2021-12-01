Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of Dave Draper, the bodybuilder who owned World Gyms.

Dave Draper, the owner of World Gyms, died at the age of 79, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has expressed his condolences.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Draper’s wife, Laree, confirmed her husband’s death.

“Greetings, pals.

As word spreads, I wanted to make sure you were aware that Dave passed away early this morning,” Laree wrote.

“I was with him at the time, and everything was calm and peaceful.

It was a good death, as the doctor told me just a few minutes ago.”

At the age of 21, Draper, dubbed the “Blonde Bomber,” won the Mr. New Jersey bodybuilding title in 1962.

Draper moved to Santa Monica six months after winning Mr. New Jersey and began training at the legendary Gold’s Gym alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Mike Katz, and Franco Columbu.

Schwarzenegger used social media shortly after the news broke to pay tribute to Draper, describing him as “one of his idols.”

“Millions of people around the world, including myself, looked up to Dave Draper.

“He was one of my heroes,” the former California governor wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself and Draper competing in a bodybuilding competition.

“I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation in Austria, and when I saw him in ‘Don’t Make Waves,’ I thought to myself, My dreams are possible.”

There will be more later…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]