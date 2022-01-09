Arrest Sahakyan, a 26-year-old Russian boxer, died ten days after collapsing into a coma following a knockout loss.

After ten days in a coma, boxer Arrest Sahakyan tragically died at the age of 26.

After being knocked out on December 26, the Armenian-Russian was rushed to the hospital.

He had to have surgery due to a swell on his brain.

He was in a coma for ten days before passing away yesterday.

“How… how to continue to live… Our soul… our joy… My heart is torn to pieces…” wrote relative Svetlana Petrosyan on Instagram.

“I don’t believe it… it’s like a nightmare…

“We adored you… we adored you… we adored you… we adored you… we adored you… we adored you… our beloved

You were the sweetest, happiest, most wonderful, and most sincere person I’d ever met.”

Sahakyan competed in mixed martial arts in addition to boxing.

Sahakyan will be laid to rest in Yerevan, Armenia, according to Petrosyan.

On January 11, however, he will be laid to rest in Tolyatti, Samarra, Russia.

“He was a very bright, kind, and sympathetic person with a capital letter,” another tribute read.

“Our angel, we will not forget you,” one person wrote.

Sahakyan, a professional super middleweight, fought nine times and won six of them.

He won his first four fights, all of which took place in Thailand, culminating in his victory over Theerawat Yoohanngoh for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver Middle Title.

In Russia, he fought five more times.

On December 26, he faced Igor Semernin in Tolyatti, where he died.