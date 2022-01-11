‘Arrested on suspicion of raping a teen in a nightclub,’ according to an England rugby player, while a woman, 41, is also in custody.

‘Arrested on suspicion of raping a teen in a nightclub,’ according to an England rugby star, while a woman, 41, is also being held.

An England rugby union player has been charged with raping a teen in a nightclub.

Following the allegations, the international player was arrested on Sunday alongside a 41-year-old woman.

He was detained, along with a 41-year-old woman suspected of administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offense.

According to MailOnline, the alleged nightclub attack is thought to have occurred on Saturday.

Both have been released on bail while the police investigate.

“Officers were called to a report of a sexual assault on a female shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday January 9,” a police spokesperson said.

“A sexual assault was reported on a woman in her late teens.

“A man was arrested for rape, and a woman was arrested for administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offense.”

“Both have been released on bail while investigations continue, and detectives are following up on a number of leads.”