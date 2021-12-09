Arsenal 0 Barcelona 4: Little believes the thrashing at home was an “honest slap in the face.”

Little believes Arsenal’s heavy home defeat was an “honest slap in the face.”

KIM LITTLE wants Arsenal to bounce back after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

One of the strikes that saw the Catalan side outclass and outrun the Gunners was a Fridolina Rolfo rocket.

Arsenal, who face Leicester next, lost the FA Cup final 3-1 to Chelsea four days ago.

Barcelona also secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of a domestic showdown with Real Madrid.

“We’re disappointed to have lost and conceded four goals at home,” said the Gunners captain.

“Barcelona is the best team in the world right now, and they are extremely difficult to beat.”

“A lot of things went better for us today than they did in our previous game against them.”

“However, there were still a lot of things that were lacking.”

“And I think we really need to look at what those areas are after this performance, as we did after our last one against Barca.”

“These experiences can be extremely beneficial in determining where we are at and what we need to achieve.

“It’s a genuine slap in the face,” she says.

In the face of the best club side in European women’s football, Jonas Eidevall called for a mental shift in his players.

In front of a 12,232-strong crowd, Spain’s champions had other ideas.

The men’s team of Barcelona may have flopped in Europe this season.

The women’s team, on the other hand, has won 17 of the 17 games they have played in Spain and the Champions League.

With Vivianne Miedema starting the game on the bench, the visitors refused to give an inch to their hosts.

They had a 74 percent possession rate in the first half.

A long-range Jordan Nobbs shot in the ninth minute went over the crossbar, one of Arsenal’s few chances on goal.

The visitors, on the other hand, made their dominance known by taking advantage of a few stray passes.

Jen Beattie’s under-hit back pass was intercepted by Aitana Bonmati, who scored Barca’s first goal in the 23rd minute.

After a cross from Rolfo, Jenni Hermoso netted from close range to double the visitors’ lead.

On the stroke of half-time, Rolfo got her name on the scoresheet with a right-footed rocket into the top corner.

For Jordan Nobbs, Frida Maanum, and Caitlin Foord, Eidevall shuffled his deck in the second half, bringing on Miedema, Lia Walti, and Mana Iwabuchi.

In the 66th minute, Nikita Parris prompted a comfortable save by Sandra Panos…

