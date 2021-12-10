Arsenal 0 Barcelona 4: Little believes the WSL leaders’ heavy home defeat was an “honest slap in the face.”

Arsenal 0 Barcelona 4: Little believes Arsenal’s heavy home defeat was an “honest slap in the face” for the WSL leaders.

KIM LITTLE wants Arsenal to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

One of the strikes that saw the Catalan side outclass and outrun the Gunners was a Fridolina Rolfo rocket.

Arsenal, who face Leicester next, lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea 3-1 four days ago.

Barcelona also secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of a domestic showdown with Real Madrid.

“We’re disappointed to have lost and conceded four goals at home,” the Gunners captain expressed his disappointment.

“Barcelona is probably the best team in the world right now, and they’re extremely difficult to beat.”

“A lot of things went better for us today than they did in our previous game against them.”

“However, there were still a lot of things that were lacking.

“And I believe we need to look at what those areas are after this performance, just as we did after our last one against Barca.”

“These experiences can be extremely beneficial in determining where we are at and what we need to strive for.

“It’s a genuine slap in the face,” she says.

Against the best club side in European women’s football, Jonas Eidevall called for a mental shift in his players.

In front of a 12,232-strong crowd, Spain’s champions, on the other hand, had other ideas.

Barcelona’s men’s team may have failed to perform well in Europe this season.

The women’s team, on the other hand, has won 17 of the 17 games they have played in Spain and the Champions League.

With Vivianne Miedema starting the game on the bench, the visitors refused to give an inch to their hosts.

They had a 74 percent possession rate in the first half.

A long-range Jordan Nobbs shot that flew over the crossbar in the ninth minute was one of Arsenal’s few chances on goal.

The visitors, on the other hand, made their dominance known by taking advantage of a few stray passes.

Jen Beattie’s under-hit back pass was pounced on by Aitana Bonmati, who scored Barca’s first goal in the 23rd minute.

Jenni Hermoso netted from close range after Rolfo’s cross took another six minutes for the visitors to double their lead.

And on the stroke of half-time, Rolfo got her name on the scoresheet with a right-footed rocket into the top corner.

Eidevall shuffled his deck in the second half, replacing Jordan Nobbs, Frida Maanum, and Caitlin Foord with Miedema, Lia Walti, and Mana Iwabuchi.

Sandra Panos was saved with ease by Nikita Parris in the…

