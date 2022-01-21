Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2: Diogo Jota’s brace sets up a Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea, as the Reds advance to Wembley Stadium.

With a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, Liverpool advanced to their first Carabao Cup final since 2016.

In the first half, Diogo Jota put The Reds in front with a strike from outside the box that caught Aaron Ramsdale off guard and nestled into the net.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Portuguese broke through on goal and dunked the ball over Ramsdale to seal the tie, leaving Mikel Arteta to ponder what could have been.

With little quality on the bench to change the game, the Spaniard fielded a strong starting eleven, but the Gunners struggled to trouble Liverpool’s backline.

Arteta was hoping to reach his second final as Arsenal manager, but he was eliminated in the semi-finals once again, after suffering the same fate in the Europa League last year.

Arsenal’s night was made even worse when substitute Thomas Partey was sent off minutes before the final whistle.

