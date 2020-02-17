Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United Premier League RESULT

This was half a performance by Arsenal and in the end it was comfortably enough. Poor in the first half, Mikel Arteta’s team probably would have been behind had Newcastle managed to solve their goal scoring problem during the January transfer window. But they didn’t so they weren’t.

Arsenal are back into the top 10 (and finally with a positive goal difference) as they get back to winning ways. Newcastle United though drop down below Southampton after their goal difference took a bit of a hammering.

The Premier League action returns tomorrow as Chelsea host Manchester United but that’s all from me here. Thanks for following and cheerio.

90+5min: Even Alexandre Lacazette is scoring now! His two-month goal drought is over as he bundles home a Pepe pass to complete just about the perfect evening for the Gunners.

90+4min: There will be six minutes added on, and its time the Arsenal fans will spend cheering ‘ole’ at every single pass.

90+2min: And following his first goal in ten months, Ozil, with a smile, departs to applause as he is replaced by Joe Willock.

90min: And that is the icing on the cake of a good Arsenal performance as Mesut Ozil turns home a Lacazette ball played into his path. Martin Dubravka perhaps could have done better but as mentioned this game was over a long time ago.

88min: This game ended as a contest about 10 minutes ago, so Newcastle fans are using the time to protest against the board again. A few quite creative banners in the away end this evening.

85min: And a second change for the Gunners as Alexandre Lacazette comes on for Eddie Nketiah.

82min: Saka is booked for a foul as he is now treated for a nose bleed as both teams make changes.

Arsenal throw on Lucas Torreira for Ceballos as Newcastle replace Clark with Fabian Schar.

79min: You felt Newcastle needed that to creep in to give them hope of a comeback. As it is Arsenal are back on top with a keep ball session again. The game is meandering away into nothingness.

76min: And it almost nearly instantly pays off. Allan Saint-Maximin shows good strength on the edge of the box before bending a strike across goal that rattles the post.

75min: It’s a double switch for Newcastle as Valentino Lazaro and Federico Fernandez depart for Isaac Hayden and Ritchie.

72min: Matt Ritchie is preparing to come on for a pretty lifeless Newcastle while we have a stop in play for treatment to Granit Xhaka.

69min: That Clark chance has proven to be an anomaly. It’s business as usual at the Emirates Stadium as Newcastle chase shadows while Arsenal knock the ball around with ease, a swagger and without a care in the world. It’s about as comfortable as a 2-0 lead can look right now.

8 – Bukayo Saka has assisted eight goals in all competitions this season, two more than any teammate; he also has the most assists of any Premier League teenager this season. Bright. pic.twitter.com/C8ea17WbB2

63min: Big opportunity for the Toon too! The ball lands at the feet of Ciaran Clark around the penalty spot but with space to shoot his effort deflects off David Luiz and wide.

60min: Two goals in three minutes have seen Arsenal go from being a frustrated looking team to one full of confidence as they now chase a third. Newcastle need to get a grip here as their substitutes begin warming up.

57min: And like a hose of cards, Newcastle have folded! Bukayo Saka does brilliantly to beat two Toon defenders with one touch before his low ball into the box is converted by the unmarked Nicolas Pepe. Someone might want to check the away dressing room to make sure Newcastle did actually leave it for the second half.

54min: Arsenal finally have the lead and you have to say it has been coming. Nicolas Pepe floats a hopeful looking cross to the backpost, and climbing highest to nod back across goal into the bottom corner is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

52min: Newcastle are struggling to get out of their half – don’t think they have been able to since the break. All the momentum is with the Gunners right now.

50min: Best chance Arsenal have had all game. Nicolas Pepe’s trickery inside the box allows him to cut back to Eddie Nketiah around the penalty spot, but leaning back slightly he can only turn his first-time shot onto the crossbar and over.

48min: Arsenal start the half like they ended the first – applying the pressure on Newcastle. The hosts have already hit a couple of teasing balls into the box and the Toon have not looked comfortable with them.

It’s not been a terrible game but the scoreline does say it all. No goals and few chances despite an intent of attacking football from both teams.

It is Arsenal who perhaps will be more frustrated with how proceedings have gone but the last 10 minutes or so saw them just start to concern Steve Bruce’s outfit. I can’t see this staying goalless in the second half.

44min: Newcastle have weathered that Arsenal storm it seems as we head towards the break – it will still be one they will crave more than the Gunners though.

41min: Pepe strikes and although it’s straight down the middle, Dubravka still has to tip it over.

40min: Saint-Maximin makes a clumsy foul on Ceballos 25 yards out – now Arsenal have a chance to score from a set-piece. David Luiz and Nicolas Pepe fancy this…

38min: Nketiah has his ‘kick’! It’s not a bad one too – his first time effort from the edge of the box is well saved by Dubravka.

35min: Arsenal have established a degree of control on proceedings now and are putting pressure on the Newcastle defence who are now being screened by the entirety of the Toon midfield.

32min: For now though, feeding in Aubameyang will have to do. Mesut Ozil plays a great ball with the outside of his boot to the forward but after darting into the box he is forced wide before firing a low drive straight at Martin Dubravka.

29min: I think Steve Bruce will be the happier manager after the first 30 minutes. The Toon are competing well at a ground they have been shocking at for a decade now.

Arsenal meanwhile need to find a way to get young Eddie Nketiah into the game up top – poor lad has hardly had a kick.

26min: Best and worst from Miguel Almiron in the space of a few seconds, and this one doesn’t include one of his many attempts off target.

The midfielder runs with menace through the centre of the Arsenal midfield but eventually surrounded by four red shirts he loses the ball and then goes down with a really poor ‘Platoon’ style dive. Lee Mason had no hesitation to wave play on. I guess he only didn’t book him because he could not be certain it was simulation as opposed to over reacting to a very slight touch.

23min: A bit better from Arsenal in the last few minutes, who while still not creating much are enjoying a good spell on the ball. There’s enough intent in their play to get the crowd on their side again though – who had gone a little quiet.

20min: Or maybe not so dangerous. Longstaff takes the free-kick and fires it so high over the bar it has probably landed somewhere in nearby Finsbury Park.

18min: Arsenal have faded after a bright first five minutes. Newcastle now win a free-kick 25 yards out after Saint-Maximin is brought down. Dangerous place to concede a free-kick.

15min: Chance for Newcastle. Arsenal fail to clear a corner and as the Toon recycle play through Allan Saint-Maximin, his low ball finds Joelinton who with little time to react pokes wide.

Moments earlier, Sean Longstaff’s first time strike was deflected towards goal by Dani Ceballos, only for Bernd Leno to leap to his right to palm away and prevent an own goal.

12min: Quite an even encounter so far, the Toon though are growing in confidence as they enjoy a good spell on the ball.

9min: The customary Granit Xhaka booking, a bit early perhaps even for him as he pulls back Lazaro’s shirt in an off-the ball incident to prevent him breaking for a run.

4min: Arsenal start brightly but it’s Newcastle who create the best early opening. Valentino Lazaro is found with a back post cross, but of all people to prevent him getting in a shot on goal it is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tracking back to make a crucial block.

1min: There was a Dennis that used to draw the Arsenal fans to the Emirates Stadium. But while Bergkamp wowed Gunners supporters, storm Dennis may have done its bid in keeping away fans this afternoon. Lots of empty seats in and around the ground.

A reminder of the line-ups and formations:

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Nketiah.

Subs: Sokratis, Lacazette, Torreira, Martinez, Willock, Kolasinac, Martinelli.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Rose, Almiron, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Schar, Ritchie, Hayden, Lejeune, Darlow, Atsu, Matthew Longstaff.

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Arsenal are looking to break into the top 10… Newcastle though eclipse Arsenal with a win…

13/14 – Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against Newcastle, losing the other 1-2 at St James’ Park in April 2018. One-sided. pic.twitter.com/w3645DxfHz

Steve Bruce has revealed that Matty Longstaff’s Newcastle contract situation has hit an ‘impasse’ but says he will not intervene.

The 19-year-old’s deal expires in the summer and he is now free to talk to foreign clubs.

It had been expected that Longstaff would sign a new contract in the wake of his stunning winning goal on his debut against Manchester United in October.

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal have already started planning for the summer transfer window as he looks to continue his overhaul at the Emirates.

Arsenal added defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to their ranks last month following a difficult first half of the campaign.

Neither has yet featured for the Gunners but already Arteta is looking ahead to the end of the season – and how he can improve his squad for a first full year in charge.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨

HWTL! ⚫️⚪️#ARSNEW | #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ilbHohaBEL

🚨 Team news is in at the Emirates 🚨

🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 starts

⚡️ Nicolas Pepe returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 leads the line#ARSNEW

And welcome to Sportsmail’s Premier League coverage of Arsenal vs Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will be desperate to get themselves into the top half of the table if they can beat Steve Bruce’s men, who level on points with the north London outfit.

Team news and all the build will follow shortly on a wet and windy day in the capital.

The stagnated winter break continues this weekend with just two games on a wet and windy Sunday in the Premier League.

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the day’s late game as Mikel Arteta’s side look to lift themselves into the top half of the table with a win against Steve Bruce’s men.

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium as it unfolds HERE with Sportsmail’s DAN RIPLEY. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.