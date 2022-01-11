Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out for the January transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners and Hammers have joined the race to sign Kostic, who has piqued the interest of a number of clubs across Europe.

Inter Milan, the Italian champions, are keeping an eye on the versatile winger as manager Simone Inzaghi looks to bolster his attack.

Fiorentina, Lazio, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions, have all expressed interest in the Serbian international.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires in 18 months, which means Arsenal and West Ham could push for a price reduction, as Eintracht face losing him for free in June 2023.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is looking to revamp his frontline after losing some key forwards in the summer.

Because their contracts expire in June, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah appear to be free agents.

Another disciplinary breach has resulted in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being frozen out of the squad.

Hammers manager David Moyes, on the other hand, needs to add some depth to his squad if he wants to finish in the top four and compete in the Europa League.

Kostic has been a standout performer for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring three goals and assisting on ten occasions in 22 appearances across all competitions.

By topping a tough group that included Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, and Royal Antwerp, the Serbian helped the Bundesliga side qualify for the Europa League’s Last 16 stage.

In 149 appearances since joining Eintracht from Hamburg in 2018, Kostic has 29 goals and 58 assists.

