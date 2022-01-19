Arsenal are considering a loan transfer offer from Al Nassr for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Mikel Arteta remains evasive about his future.

Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, is said to have submitted a loan proposal for Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Due to ‘lesions’ discovered on his heart after contracting Covid-19, Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal from Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

After being stripped of the club captaincy, he has not played for the club since December.

According to CBS, Al Nassr, a Saudi club, presented Aubameyang with a loan proposal on Tuesday in an attempt to save him from his Arsenal woes.

The loan agreement included a £6.7 million purchase option for the 32-year-old at the end of the season.

The Gunners are said to have yet to respond to the offer, but are eager to get rid of Aubameyang’s £250,000-a-week wages.

This would free up funds to pursue a move for Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina.

This month, both Juventus and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Aubameyang.

In the build-up to the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta was asked about Aubameyang.

The Spaniard insisted that the first priority is to keep Aubameyang’medically safe,’ but he remained tight-lipped about his future at the club.

With less than two weeks until the transfer deadline, he said Arsenal will’see what happens’ with Aubameyang.

“He’s in London,” Arteta said.

He’s currently undergoing tests because we haven’t received any clarification from the Gabonese National Team regarding the reasons for his return.

“Of course, it’s our responsibility to ensure the player’s safety from a medical standpoint.”

“With everything we’ve done with the player in the past, he’s never had that issue.”

“Let’s take it step by step and make sure the player is in the best possible shape, then see what happens,” says the coach.

