Arsenal are expected to complete the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic if they are ‘clever and quick,’ despite Newcastle’s £85 million bid.

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes the club will be able to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in January if they are ‘clever and quick’.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who has 17 goals in 19 games this season in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be up against Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign him.

Newcastle are said to be preparing an £85 million bid for the Serbia international.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang omitted from the last two matchday squads due to disciplinary issues, Arsenal could be in the market for a new centre-forward in the New Year.

After losing his captaincy, Aubameyang will be left out of the squad to face Leeds on Saturday, indicating that he could be sidelined indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts in North London expire in six months, forcing Arteta to bring in another striker.

Smith, a former Arsenal player, believes Vlahovic could be the answer, but he believes his former club must act quickly if they want to sign him.

“Getting a proven Premier League striker is big money,” he told Sky Sports.

Is Arsenal capable of spending that much money?

“If they pay £60m or £70m, they won’t be able to strengthen other areas of the team in the transfer market.”

All of their eggs would be in one basket.

“I’m guessing they’ll go for a younger European player.”

Someone like Dusan Vlahovic, who will still cost a lot of money, might be a good fit.

“I’m sure Arsenal’s analysis team is looking at all the stats to see who would be suitable and perhaps a little less expensive.”

“As I previously stated, a lot of clubs are interested in that type of striker, so let’s hope Arsenal can be as shrewd and quick in the transfer market as possible.”

They’re going to have to be.”

Vlahovic, who is contracted to Fiorentina until 2023, has recently rejected a new contract offer from the club’s director, Joe Barone.

“We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in Fiorentina history, several times,” he told La Repubblica.

“Dusan and his agent both made it clear that they don’t want to accept.”

“Our offer remains on the table.”

