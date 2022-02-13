Arsenal are favorites to finish in the top four, ahead of Manchester United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The Gunners are one of a slew of clubs vying for fourth place in the Premier League and automatic qualification to Europe’s top competition.

But, while Manchester United and Tottenham are losing ground, Mikel Arteta’s side won 1-0 against fellow title contenders Wolves on Thursday.

West Ham are in fourth place, but were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester on Sunday.

Arsenal have THREE games in hand on the Hammers, and Carragher believes they will be able to overtake their London rivals.

“I believe West Ham will struggle to finish in the top four,” he said on Sky Sports.

“What a win for Arsenal against Wolves.

There will be no European football because of the games in hand.”

After finishing eighth last season, Arteta’s team failed to qualify for any European competition this season.

Meanwhile, United will face Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League last-16 tie later this month.

“If you consider how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League, that could play a role,” Carra added.

It looks like it’ll be a nail-biter.”

Spurs have a three-game advantage over West Ham, but they are currently in eighth place.

Antonio Conte’s side have now lost three games in a row, and Wolves, who are one place above them in the table, now appear to be the form team climbing the table.

