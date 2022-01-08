Arsenal are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey in an emotional transfer, but will have to compete with Newcastle, Palace, and Everton for his services.

Arsenal are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey in an emotional transfer, but will have to compete with Newcastle, Palace, and Everton for the Juventus midfielder.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who earns £400,000 per week at Juventus, has been told he can leave this month and is considering a return to the Premier League.

Burnley confirmed their interest in the player yesterday, joining Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Everton in their pursuit.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the ex-Cardiff City midfielder, who left the club in 2019.

That’s according to Rudy Galetti, an Italian journalist who tweeted an update on Ramsey’s situation.

“(hashtag)Ramsey transfer: (hashtag)Newcastle and (hashtag)CrystalPalace options remain valid, still interested in the midfielder,” he wrote.

“At the moment, the positions of (hashtag)Everton and (hashtag)Arsenal are further back.”

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will sign a new midfielder this month.

Both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have left Arsenal for the African Cup of Nations.

“We’re going to move there and look for options,” Arteta said, “because we’re very short there.”

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ramsey’s departure from the Serie A giants earlier this week.

“Aaron Ramsey returned today from his leave in England to work, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri said.

Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal, making 259 appearances and scoring 61 goals.

During that time, he assisted the Gunners in winning three FA Cups, scoring in two of them.

