Djed Spence, a 21-year-old defender who has been impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest, is a target for Arsenal.

Djed Spence, a 21-year-old defender who has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest, is a target for Arsenal.

Djed Spence, a loanee from Nottingham Forest, is said to be on Arsenal’s radar in January.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough, shone for Forest in their FA Cup win over Arsenal last week.

Spence, a former Fulham academy product, was named man of the match after containing Gabriel Martinelli in the 1-0 win at the City Ground.

His outstanding performance reportedly drew the attention of the North London giants, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for him as Mikel Arteta looks to replace Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, according to the report.

Calum Chambers has a contract with the Emirates until the end of the season, while Cedric Soares of Portugal remains an unknown.

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin, who was loaned to Real Betis last summer, appears to be on his way out in the coming transfer window.

Boro is reportedly willing to sell Spence for around £10 million.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS!

Arsenal is expected to sign Spence this month, according to the news outlet.

Spence is not permitted to play for a third club this season, so any move would have to be on a loan back basis.

Along with Arsenal, Southampton, Roma, and Inter Milan are said to be keeping an eye on Spence.

Following his outstanding performance against Arsenal, Ian Wright praised the youngster.

This season, the youngster has played in 23 games across all competitions.

On the Wrighty’s House podcast, he said, “I saw him after the game and said, ‘Listen, my friend.”

You’re on loan from Middlesbrough, and I have no idea what happened there; if you can’t get into the Middlesbrough side, I have no idea what’s wrong, so I need the whole story’.

“However, that had to be one of the best right-back performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

It took a long time.

“Right-backs Reece James and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) are performing at an unbelievable level.”

“However, I haven’t seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that in a long time.”

“Whatever is going on, whatever you’re doing, Djed,” I told him later, “the level you just showed us here is the level you have to be consistently hitting.”

Take a look at what we have to offer.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https