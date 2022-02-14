Arsenal are interested in signing Rafael Leao, a 22-year-old AC Milan striker who is also wanted by Newcastle this summer.

According to reports, Arsenal is interested in signing Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is vying for his signature.

When the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to Fichajes, the Gunners hope to secure a deal for Leao.

Leao, 22, is a left-winger who can also play as a No. 9 in the middle of the field.

With ten goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions, he is attracting a lot of attention this season.

His goal, assisted by his goalkeeper, put the Rossoneri on top of the Serie A table this weekend against Sampdoria.

Sporting Lisbon’s youth system produced the Portuguese international before joining Lille for a year.

He signed a contract with AC Milan in 2019 and will remain at the San Siro until 2024.

Jorge Mendes, a super-agent who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo and a slew of other Premier League stars, represents the three-cap rising star.

Leao was first linked with Manchester City in 2018, before Everton and Wolves were told to pay £50 million for him last year.

Arsenal are in desperate need of offensive help.

Last month, they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are recognized as their center-forwards.

Both players are out of contract at the Emirates in four months, having scored three and zero Premier League goals this season.

If Newcastle avoids relegation, they will look to add more big-money signings to their squad.

The club’s new Saudi owners splashed the cash in January to help the club stay afloat, and they want to keep pushing for trophies and European football.

