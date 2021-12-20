Arsenal are interested in signing three Juventus players in the January transfer window, including Aaron Ramsey’s return and Dejan Kulusevski.

Arsenal are interested in signing THREE Juventus players in the January transfer window, including Aaron Ramsey and Dejan Kulusevski.

ARSENAL are rumored to be planning moves for THREE Juventus players next month.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly on the lookout for Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo, and Dejan Kulusevski as he seeks a return to the Champions League.

With Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny off to the African Cup of Nations, the Spaniard appears to believe he needs midfield reinforcements.

Meanwhile, after being dropped from the senior squad, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future remains uncertain.

And Arteta has set his sights on three Juventus stars to bolster his lineup.

Ramsey, 30, is a familiar face to Arsenal fans, having spent 11 years with the club before joining Juventus in 2019.

In Serie A this season, he has only appeared three times.

And Max Allegri is ready to let Ramsey go on a free transfer, with a return to the Premier League a distinct possibility.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Arthur, 25, has only played four times in the league under Allegri.

Following his 18-month transfer from Barcelona, the Brazilian has struggled to find his feet at Juventus.

The Italians, on the other hand, will undoubtedly want to recoup as much of the £70 million they spent on him in 2020 as possible.

Finally, Dejan Kulusevski, a 21-year-old winger, has yet to score in Serie A this season.

Over the past year, what appeared to be a promising career has come to a halt.

After watching Federico Chiesa develop into a world-class forward, Juventus are open to offers.

Arsenal is thought to have made an initial offer of £25 million, but Juve are demanding at least £35 million for the Sweden international.

