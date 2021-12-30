Arsenal are interested in three strikers, including Vlahovic, but any deal is contingent on the futures of Lacazette and Nketiah.

According to reports, Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker in January is contingent on whether Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are still at the club next month.

Lacazette and Nketiah are both out of contract in the summer, and Arsenal has sounded out three names as possible replacements.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, and Alexander Isak.

However, if Lacazette and Nketiah find new clubs, any transfers can only be approved in January.

Both strikers will be free to begin pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs on January 1, which is expected to ‘complicate’ matters.

However, if’solutions’ are found, the club will be free to bring in replacements.

In addition to Lacazette and Nketiah, the club already has four forwards in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun.

As a result, one or more of them will have to depart to make room for a new frontman.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Vlahovic, who is valued at £68 million, is a ‘top-target’ for Arsenal, but the 21-year-old Fiorentina midfielder has a lot of admirers and could be difficult to persuade to join.

David recently caused outrage among Arsenal supporters by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Thierry Henry in a Gunners shirt.

After his agent revealed that this season would be his last in France, the 21-year-old Canadian star is set to leave Lille in the summer.

The Premier League is a ‘good option’ for David, according to Nick Mavromaras, who has 15 goals in just 26 appearances this season.

Real Sociedad forward Isak has also piqued interest in the past.

However, because he only signed a new long-term contract with the Spaniards in the summer, a January transfer for the 21-year-old could be difficult.

However, in a boost for Arsenal, Isak stated that playing in the Premier League ‘would be nice’ one day.

He only admitted it last month, so if Lacazette and Nketiah leave in the summer, the Gunners may go all out to sign Isak before the season ends.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and rumors.