Arsenal are looking for an emergency loan transfer after more Covid cases, with Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu both being ruled out for Liverpool.

ARSENAL are looking to make some last-minute loan signings after being hit by more Covid cases just days before their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s squad appears to be worryingly thin as Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both injured.

Granit Xhaka tested positive for Covid at the weekend, so the decision to let Ainsley Maitland-Niles join Roma on loan has already backfired.

The only central midfielders available for Thursday’s trip to Anfield will be Albert Sambi-Lokonga and 18-year-old rookie Charlie Patino.

Manager Arteta is already worried about Xhaka’s ability to recover from his second bout of the virus in time for Sunday’s crucial North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Xhaka, along with striker Folarin Balogun, is currently in isolation after refusing to be vaccinated before testing positive while on international duty with Switzerland last September.

And, despite the fact that he is due to be released from quarantine before the weekend, he will have missed a full week of training in the run-up to the game against Spurs, who are currently in sixth place.

But, with both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations, Arteta is desperate for a loan signing to bolster his squad.

Following back-to-back defeats by Manchester City in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, he understands the importance of his team maintaining their composure.

However, with the Spurs match sandwiched between the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Arsenal’s chances of winning a trophy and finishing in the top four could be jeopardized in the next ten days.

Arteta was underwhelmed by his players’ efforts in Sunday’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

No one struggled more than Patino, a teenaged rookie who was taken off 20 minutes into his first start for the club.

Arteta now wants to protect the promising youngster from unrealistic expectations at this critical point in his career.

With so much at stake for the club, he will be hesitant to start Patino at Anfield on Thursday.

This could mean Martin Odegaard moving deeper into the defense or a defender like Ben White or Calum Chambers moving into midfield.

However, neither solution would be ideal, causing even more concern about Maitland-Niles’ departure to Roma.

Because of concerns about a lack of cover, Arteta was hesitant to let the England international leave until the end of the month.

However, Maitland-Niles and Roma manager Jose Mourinho are both

