Arsenal are planning a loan move for Juventus’ Arthur Melo after a £38 million deal for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes was deemed ‘too complicated.’

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in loaning Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a trusted Italian sports journalist, the 25-year-old Brazilian is one of three candidates on the shortlist.

Despite their interest, the Gunners have not yet contacted the Serie A giants about Melo, according to Romano.

And a January move for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, appears to be fading away.

The three-cap Brazil star, according to Romano, would cost around £37.5 million.

He does, however, say that the deal is unlikely to happen this month because it is ‘too complicated.’

Since joining Juventus for £66 million in 2020, Arthur has struggled to make an impression.

He was linked with Tottenham before relocating to Italy.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Everton and Newcastle were said to have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Guimaraes earlier this week.

The Gunners are believed to have been following Guimaraes for a number of years, including when he was at Athletico Paranaense in Brazil.

Lyon paid £17 million for him in early 2020, and Paranaense are expected to get a cut of any future fee, with a 20% sell-on clause in place.