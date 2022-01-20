Arsenal are prepared to make striker Dusan Vlahovic the club’s second-highest earner if he agrees to join from Fiorentina.

According to Italian reports, Arsenal are planning to make Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina their second-highest earner.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain, Arsenal are looking for attacking options this month.

Arsenal is reportedly willing to pay Vlahovic £300,000 per week, according to the Italian newspaper La Nazione.

Only Aubameyang, the club’s former captain, earns more, with a salary of up to £350,000.

With 17 goals in 21 Serie A games this season, Vlahovic, 21, is one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

As a result, Arsenal may be forced to pay £88 million for the striker, a figure that they are expected to match.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, is out of contract in 2023, and according to Italian outlet Ok Calciomercato, he has already agreed to join Juve after his contract expires.

Despite this, the striker remains Arsenal’s top priority for the upcoming transfer window.

Aubameyang, who was stripped of his captaincy in December after returning late from a holiday, has returned to the club.

The Gabonese international, 32, signed a contract with Covid shortly before joining his national team in Cameroon and has not participated in the tournament.

When the Gabonese FA checked Aubameyang’s recovery last Friday, they discovered ‘cardiac lesions,’ according to the Gabonese FA.

As a result, the former Borussia Dortmund player was sent back to the Emirates, where it is unclear whether he will remain with Arteta.

Since his most recent disciplinary breach, the Spaniard has not played Aubameyang and is rumored to have him on his transfer list.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia wants to sign Aubameyang on a month-long loan with the possibility of a permanent deal.

