Arsenal are pressing ahead with a £60 million transfer for Dusan Vlahovic, but they risk losing out to Tottenham due to Paratici’s ties.

Arsenal are planning a £60 million bid for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur’s sporting director Fabio Paratici and Vlahovic’s powerful agent Davide Torchia, according to Football London, could end up hijacking the deal.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a new striker this month, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah’s futures are all in doubt.

With 18 goals in just 20 games this season, Vlahovic, 21, has established himself as one of Europe’s best forwards.

Arsenal are also willing to pay Fiorentina £60 million, as well as Vlahovic’s staggering £300,000-per-week wage demands.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, might still have a sting in his tail.

To begin with, Vlahovic is said to prefer staying in Serie A if at all possible, despite the fact that none of the top Italian clubs could afford his transfer fee and wages.

Second, Arsenal’s most bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are considering joining the fight.

And Paratici, who has a close relationship with Vlahovic’s agent, may be able to arrange a move to North London this summer.

Should Arsenal miss out on Vlahovic, who has also been linked with Manchester City, Arteta has other targets lined up.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad is thought to be the next in line, with Lille’s Jonathan David and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin also being considered.

“I think with the amount of things and the way that we want to evolve the squad, we have to maximize every window in many different ways and we are alert,” Arteta said last week when asked about possible signings this month.

“[Technical director] Edu and his team are working extremely hard because we know exactly what we need to do, and whether we can do it in January or in the summer is a different question because it is tied to other things.”

“Once again, if it’s the right player and we can afford it and do what we want, we’ll talk about it and make the best decision we can.”

“We are available.”

