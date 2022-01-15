Arsenal are reportedly in talks with ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who is seen as a possible solution to the club’s striker shortage.

According to reports, Arsenal could make a surprise move for Diego Costa, a former Chelsea player.

After his contract with Atletico Mineiro expired, the striker, 33, became available for free transfer.

And, according to Goal, the Spaniard has had informal talks about a transfer with several clubs, including Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have yet to make an official offer to Costa, who has already accepted a bid from LaLiga side Cadiz.

Corinthians and Sao Paolo, both in Brazil, are said to be interested in signing the striker.

Costa joined Atletico Mineiro only last summer and could be ready for a return to Europe.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in need of a striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out of the first team before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Eddie Nketiah is also linked with a move away this month, according to reports.

Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen are said to be interested in the young striker, whose contract expires in the summer.

Alexandre Lacazette’s current contract is also up in six months.

Arsenal have made Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina their top transfer target, willing to pay £58 million for the Serbian striker.

Mikel Arteta is also desperate to sign a midfielder, with a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo being discussed.

